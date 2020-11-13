Second person of interest in missing teen case returns to W.Va.

UPDATE: A second person of interest in the case of a missing Oak Hill teen has returned to West Virginia.



According to the Southern Regional Jail database, Steven Lawson was brought back to West Virginia on Tuesday on one count of Possession with Intent to Deliver. His bond was set at $25,000.

------



BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) A person of interest in the disappearance of a Fayette County teen is back in West Virginia.

According to the Southern Regional Jail (SRJ) database, Jalesa Dashea Bass, 19, is now back in West Virginia custody to face charges for Malicious Wounding and Conspiracy in Raleigh County.

The Malicious Wounding charge relates to an incident that happened at Cheddar's in Beckley with another female on June 3, 2020.

The complaint said the call came in as a fight in the restaurant's parking lot. When Beckley Police arrived on scene, the victim stated that her boyfriend had texted her to come to the parking lot, but when she arrived outside the restaurant, Bass exited the vehicle, struck her in the face, and smashed her head into the concrete sidewalk. The victim was then taken to the hospital with a concussion and multiple abrasions. According to court records, a video of the incident captured by a bystander was consistent with the victim's statement.

Bass is being held in Southern Regional Jail on a $15,000 bond on the Malicious Wounding charge.

Bass is also a person of interest in the disappearance of Azareyiah Mitchell, a 17-year-old from Oak Hill who has been missing since September 30, 2020.

State Police in Oak Hill have said previously both Bass and Mitchell's boyfriend, Steven Lawson, are persons of interest in the case. The two were arrested in Georgia on October 16th and Bass was extradited to West Virginia on Thursday.

According to the Gwinett County Jail website, Lawson is still incarcerated in Georgia on a felony probation violation and as a fugitive from justice. He is being held without bond.

The State Police detachment in Oak Hill is handling the missing teen case, while the Beckley Police Dept. is handling the Malicious Wounding case.

WVVA News will continue to release new information as it is released by investigators.