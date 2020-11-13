Spain searches for answer to migrants eyeing Canary Islands

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s government is stepping up its response to a surge in the number of migrants crossing the Atlantic from Africa to the Canary Islands. More than 16,000 migrants have arrived in the Spanish islands off northwest Africa this year, hoping to ensure a better life on European soil. In the whole of last year, about 1,500 arrived in the archipelago better known as a European vacation destination. There was little new in the government measures announced Friday, however. They include more spending on police cooperation with countries such as Morocco, Senegal and Mauritania, which lie on the northwest African coast, to fight people traffickers.