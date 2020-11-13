State of emergency declared for Lincoln County schools

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Board of Education has declared a state of emergency for Lincoln County schools as the state reviews problems in finance and transportation. The state Department of Education said the board directed state Superintendent Clayton Burch to appoint people to coordinate school improvement efforts with the county superintendent. The department said in a release Thursday that if progress isn’t made, the board can intervene in the school system’s operations. The department in a recent review found problems including inadequate purchasing procedures, excessive overtime, inadequate records for bus repairs and maintenance, and a bus maintenance schedule that may have resulted in buses breaking down.