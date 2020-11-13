Tropical systems are responsible for most of our rainfall this fall

There is no doubt that the 2020 hurricane season ranks above all hurricane seasons. This season has shattered records and left many areas of the Gulf Coast battered. Although we have not seen direct landfalls near the Two Virginias, we have seen our fair share of rainfall from tropical systems this year.

We have seen five tropical systems influence our weather pattern since September 17th. Those tropical systems are Sally, Beta, Delta, Zeta and Eta.

Sally brought us into the fall season with 0.43" of rainfall on September 17th. Beta followed closely behind the next week from September 24th to the 26th by dumping 0.79" of rainfall.

Delta brought nearly an inch of rainfall, with 0.99" of rainfall falling from October 10th to the 13th. Two weeks later, Zeta would bring 1.82" of rainfall to Bluefield. Zeta's rain would fall from October 27th to the 29th.

Tropical moisture from Eta brought us 1.86" of rainfall this week. This system actually allowing for minor flooding across portions of the viewing area.

Tropical moisture has been responsible for 88% of our rainfall since September 17th.

This amount of rainfall has likely saved us from drought-like conditions, like much of our friends across the United States.