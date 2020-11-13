UK leader’s top adviser to step down amid power struggle

LONDON (AP) — Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s top adviser plans to step down at the end of the year after a bruising battle for influence at the heart of the British government fueled by tensions Brexit and the COVID-19 pandemic. Amid speculation that he would leave government, Cummings late Thursday night told the BBC that he planned to be “largely redundant” by Christmas. Political commentators had suggested Cummings would step down after one of his allies was denied the an appointment as Johnson’s chief of staff. Cummings, a chief architect of the campaign to have Britain leave the European Union, has been a divisive figure inside the government ever since Johnson became prime minister 18 months ago.