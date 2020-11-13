Volunteers spend Sundays to help Singapore’s less fortunate

SINGAPORE (AP) — Fion Phua has been volunteering for so long, she is nicknamed Robin Hood for her efforts helping the poor. Singapore’s partial lockdown as the coronavirus was spreading in April left her fretting over how the blind, bedridden and elderly living alone would cope. She had to stop her volunteer activities for a month but her network is now back to doing weekly visits. One recent Sunday, they gathered donated items like rice and eggs at a rental estate. A resident’s broken refrigerator was replaced. One volunteer who cuts hair says it provides comfort to people: “It makes one feel that they are not alone… that someone cares.”