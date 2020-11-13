W.Va. Medical Cannabis Processors Announced

CHARLESTON, W.Va.(WVVA) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Bureau for Public Health, Office of Medical Cannabis (OMC) today announced the successful applicants for medical cannabis processor permits.

These companies will process medical cannabis plant material into products allowed by law and sell them to permitted dispensaries for purchase by certified patients.

The West Virginia Medical Cannabis Act enables West Virginia residents with a serious medical condition to procure medical cannabis for certified medical use in the following forms: pill; oil; topical forms including gels, creams or ointments; a form medically appropriate for administration by vaporization or nebulization, dry leaf or plant form; tincture; liquid; or dermal patch.

Permit recipients are:

# MEDICAL CANNABIS ORGANIZATION CITY AND COUNTY 1185 Trulieve WV, Inc. Huntington, Cabell County 1020 Harvest Care Medical, LLC Bridgeport, Harrison County 1079 Buckhannon WV Processing, LLC Buckhannon, Upshur County 1103 Holistic WV Farms I, LLC Beaver, Raleigh County 1108 Verano WV, LLC Beaver, Raleigh County 1011 Columbia Care WV, LLC Falling Waters, Berkeley County 1098 Tariff Labs, LLC Left Hand, Roane County 1180 Armory Pharmaceutical, Inc Buckhannon, Upshur County 1126 Mountaineer Integrated Care, Inc Fort Ashby, Mineral County 1239 V3 WV GP, LLC Maxwelton, Greenbrier County

“This is an important step to ensure that medical cannabis is made available to residents with serious medical conditions while also generating economic activity throughout West Virginia,” said Jason Frame, Director of the OMC.

The OMC will now move forward with the scoring of dispensary applications, which is the last step in the competitive permitting phase of the new medical cannabis industry in West Virginia. Having all the necessary steps in place will allow the OMC to begin issuing patient cards in spring 2021.