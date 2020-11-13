Skip to Content

W.Va. Medical Cannabis Processors Announced

CHARLESTON, W.Va.(WVVA) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Bureau for Public Health, Office of Medical Cannabis (OMC) today announced the successful applicants for medical cannabis processor permits.

These companies will process medical cannabis plant material into products allowed by law and sell them to permitted dispensaries for purchase by certified patients.

The West Virginia Medical Cannabis Act  enables West Virginia residents with a serious medical condition to procure medical cannabis for certified medical use in the following forms: pill; oil; topical forms including gels, creams or ointments; a form medically appropriate for administration by vaporization or nebulization, dry leaf or plant form; tincture; liquid; or dermal patch.

Permit recipients are:

#MEDICAL CANNABIS ORGANIZATIONCITY AND COUNTY
1185Trulieve WV, Inc.Huntington, Cabell County
1020Harvest Care Medical, LLCBridgeport, Harrison County
1079Buckhannon WV Processing, LLCBuckhannon, Upshur County
1103Holistic WV Farms I, LLCBeaver, Raleigh County
1108Verano WV, LLCBeaver, Raleigh County
1011Columbia Care WV, LLCFalling Waters, Berkeley County
1098Tariff Labs, LLCLeft Hand, Roane County
1180Armory Pharmaceutical, IncBuckhannon, Upshur County
1126Mountaineer Integrated Care, IncFort Ashby, Mineral County
1239V3 WV GP, LLCMaxwelton, Greenbrier County

“This is an important step to ensure that medical cannabis is made available to residents with serious medical conditions while also generating economic activity throughout West Virginia,” said Jason Frame, Director of the OMC. 

The OMC will now move forward with the scoring of dispensary applications, which is the last step in the competitive permitting phase of the new medical cannabis industry in West Virginia. Having all the necessary steps in place will allow the OMC to begin issuing patient cards in spring 2021. 

