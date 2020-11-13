West Virginia tightens mask mandate, delays winter sports

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has announced facial coverings will be required at all times in businesses and other indoor spaces starting at midnight. Justice said Friday that businesses will need to post signs notifying entrants of the mask requirement under his executive order. The Republican governor first issued an indoor mask mandate in July. But that order did not require masks if social distancing was possible. Also on Friday, the state reported 563 new confirmed coronavirus cases and a peak in hospitalizations at 339 patients with COVID-19. Winter high school sports are also delayed until Jan. 11, 2021. And band festivals in the spring have been canceled.