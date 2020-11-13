With COVID-19 surging, swimmers return to racing in the US

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Major swimming competition in the U.S. has resumed for the first time since mid-March. About 240 athletes are competing in the U.S. Open in Irvine, California, this weekend, as well as eight other sites around the country. Results from timed finals in each city are combined to determine a winner in each event. The meets are being conducted under strict conditions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, which is surging again in parts of the U.S. It’s all about social distancing, wearing masks and upping the chlorine levels in the pool to keep swimmers safe.