A few showers and gusty winds on deck for Sunday, colder air follows into the work week

A WIND ADVISORY has been issued for numerous counties starting Sunday morning and lingering into Sunday evening.

It looks like we will stay mainly dry into the overnight hours, however, the calm conditions will not stick around.

We will notice an increase in cloud cover tonight, which will actually help keep temperatures milder, with lows only falling into the upper 40s and low 50s.

We will get a bit breezy tonight as well, with winds gusting between 30-40 MPH. Be sure to strap down any holiday decorations before you head to bed and take extra precaution as you travel on the roads.

We will have a breezy and mostly cloudy start to our Sunday, but we should be relatively dry throughout the early morning hours, with a spotty shower being a possibility.

The same can not be said for Sunday afternoon, as a cold front will cross the region, brining scattered showers along with it. There will not be a lot of moisture with this system, so we are not expecting a washout. However, the cold front will still pack a punch by bringing colder than average temperatures and those gusty winds we will experience.

Drier conditions will make a return into Sunday night, however, winds will stay quite gusty and temperatures will fall into the low-mid 30s.

We will start the work week off on a chilly note as well, with high temperatures staying below average. How cold will it be? Details coming up on WVVA News tonight at 6 and 11.