Amid virus surge, Paris hospitals begin to see signs of hope

PARIS (AP) — Experience in how to fight and beat COVID-19 is proving invaluable at the hospital in Paris that recorded the epidemic’s first death in Europe. Critical care doctors have learned not to put patients on ventilators if possible and to keep them awake and bathed in oxygen with face masks. There are steroid treatments that weren’t available to them when the virus first swept across the continent. The sick also are savvier, seeking help earlier for their symptoms and making them easier to treat. The situation remains dire, with one death in four in France now linked to COVID-19. But hospital workers are starting to believe they’ll beat back the renewed surge of infections.