ASEAN, China, other partners set world’s biggest trade pact

China, Japan and 13 other Asian-Pacific nations have agreed to set up the world’s largest trading bloc at an online summit meeting in a deal many hope will hasten the region’s recovery from the shocks of the pandemic. The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, or RCEP, will encompass nearly a third of the world’s economic activity and population. That’s even after India pulled out, citing concerns about foreign competition. The U.S. is not involved in the initiative. The accord is to be signed virtually on Sunday on the sidelines of the annual summit of the 10-nation Association of Southeast Asian Nations.