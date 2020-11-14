Attorneys ‘disgusted’ no charges against Indianapolis cop

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Attorneys for the family of a 21-year-old Black man who was shot and killed in May by an Indianapolis police officer have blasted the investigation as inadequate. The lawyers for Dreasjon Reed’s family said during an online news conference Saturday that a more thorough investigation by the State Police could have led the grand jury to return a criminal indictment against Officer Dejoure Mercer. They say at least 10 eyewitnesses saw Mercer shoot Reed with his stun gun and then repeatedly with his firearm while Reed writhed on the ground, and that contrary to the investigation’s findings, those witnesses maintain that Reed didn’t fire on the officer. A State Police spokesman didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment.