Doege throws 2 TDs, West Virginia runs over TCU 24-6

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Jarrett Doege threw two touchdown passes and ran for one score, Leddie Brown surpassed 100 rushing yards for the fifth time this season and West Virginia beat TCU 24-6. The Mountaineers used a balanced offensive attack to beat TCU for the third straight season. The Horned Frogs were held to a pair of field goals, the first time they were held out of the end zone since 2016 against Kansas State. Doege threw a pair of touchdown passes to T.J. Simmons. The quarterback also capped a 99-yard drive in the first quarter with a 1-yard scoring run.