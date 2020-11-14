Herd handles Middle Tennessee in 75 Game

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - A slow start ended up in an offensive and defensive clinic for No. 16 Marshall, as they defeated the Blue Raiders, 42-14.

Marshall grabbed an early advantage on a three-yard strike from Grant Wells to Willie Johnson. The Blue Raiders would even things up in the second quarter on a short touchdown throw of their own.

However, the Thundering Herd would score 35 of the final 42 points in the contest.

Wells had a career day under center, tossing for 336 yards and five touchdowns. The Marshall defense also put on a display, holding the visitors to just 56 yards on the ground.

I'm just so happy our players were able to come out and execute like they did," head coach Doc Holliday said. "I thought early on we were a little tight -- I think for obvious reasons probably -- but I thought we got on track there a little bit in the second quarter and started making some plays."

"We knew going into this week that this game was going to be extremely special for not just us, but for the entire community," Wells added. "So, have the outcome we did sure means a lot."

Marshall is now 7-0 on the season and will look to remain undefeated next Saturday when they play host to Charlotte.