MERCER COUNTY, W. Va. (WVVA) - Ethel Caffie-Austin was born in Bluefield, and she was raised near Mt. Hope.

Michael Lipton, Director of the West Virginia Music Hall of Fame, said Austin was chosen to be a member of this year's class for her success in the gospel music scene, but also, for her work behind the scenes as a teacher.

The 2020 class is the 8th inductee class into the WVMHOF, bringing the total number of members to 57.