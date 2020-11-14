Motorcyclists trade a toy to take a ride

PRINCETON, W. Va. (WVVA) - Several motorcyclists hit the highway on Saturday, in hopes of spreading some Christmas cheer.

Toys for Tots hosted its eighth annual motorcycle ride, in hopes of raising money for families in need this holiday season. The price to participate in the ride was donating a brand, new toy.

"The ride is less important than what we're doing," Rod Mayberry, the Southern WV Toys for Tots Coordinator, said. "We're gathering toys for the children in our area, and the toys are just for our children. The guys show up here, and the gals, bring us a toy and they ride. And it adds to what we collect from the community."

Toys for Tots is still accepting applications for the 2020 season:

To make a donation, people can mail a check to this address: Toys for Tots, P.O. Box 122 Bluefield, WV 24701. Or people can donate online at princeton.wv@toysfortots.org, and click the "Donate Local" button.

Those who would like to sign up to receive toys should call this number: (304) 800-4501. Infants through children the age of twelve are eligible to receive toys.

Toys will be passed out at Edgemont Baptist Church in Bluefield, West Virginia. The church is located at 2507 Jefferson Road.