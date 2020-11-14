No. 16 Marshall wins 42-14 on plane crash’s 50th anniversary

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Redshirt freshman Grant Wells threw a season-high five touchdown passes and No. 16 Marshall beat Middle Tennessee 42-14. Marshall got another standout performance from its defense to move to 7-0. The Thundering Herd turned three turnovers into touchdowns. Middle Tennessee quarterback Asher O’Hara was limited to 39 yards on 11 carries. Marshall commemorated the 50th anniversary of the worst disaster in U.S. sports history, when 75 people, including most of the football team, were killed in a Nov. 14, 1970, plane crash. Marshall wore special black uniforms and the No. 75 on its helmets to honor those who were lost.