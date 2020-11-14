No. 9 Miami rallies behind King, D to be beat VTech 25-24

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — D’Eriq King threw for 255 yards and a touchdown and ran for a score to lead No. 9 Miami to a 25-24 victory over Virginia Tech. The Hurricanes (7-1, 6-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) rallied from an 11-point, third-quarter deficit to win their fourth consecutive game and stay very much alive for a spot in the ACC championship game. Miami scored the game’s final 12 points and held the Hokies (4-4, 4-3 ACC) scoreless on their final five possessions.