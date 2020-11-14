Remembering The 75 with Eugene Jones

SUMMERS COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The tragedy of the Southern Airways Flight 932 crash will forever be a part of Huntington and Marshall University's history.

November 14, 1970 is certainly a day Hinton's Eugene Jones -- at the time, an equipment manager with the Thundering Herd football program -- will never forget.

"What was - in my mind -- planning on being one of the best days of my life … ultimately turned out to be one of the worst days," he explained.

But, with painful loss also came new friendships.

"The main ones off the [1971] team -- like Reggie Oliver and Nate Ruffin -- I got to knowing those guys over the years because we were at the same events over and over," Jones said.

When he returns to Huntington for the 50th anniversary of the crash on Saturday, there will be a time for sadness. But, there will be times when he has a smile on his face.

"I feel bad about smiling about a sad occasion -- but it's not sad now," he said. "It's still a terrible tragedy. But it drew Huntington together as a family -- and even a lot of West Virginia."