School alert system cancels two high school football playoff games

(WVVA)- Princeton and Midland Trail football will both advance to the next round of the playoffs via forfeit.

Following the latest updates in the county alert system, the Princeton Tigers opponent, Wheeling Park, was forced to cancel their game due to Ohio County being categorized as an "orange" county. The same goes for Buffalo, who was slated to play Midland Trail but were also classified as "orange" this week. Princeton will play South Charelston after Ripley was also forced to forfeit, and Midland Trail will play St. Mary's.

Bluefield and Clay County will play Sunday at 2 P.M. after their original Friday match-up was rescheduled.