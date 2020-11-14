Shady Spring Volleyball wins Class AA State Championship

After four straight years in the state tournament, the Shady Spring tigers finally captured the Class AA state title Friday night. The Tigers took down

Phillip Barbour in three straight sets for gold. Coach Kelly Williams believes that this was a long time coming.

"You know, we've been here four years and to finally win it is like -- thank goodness," said Williams. "These girls have worked hard -- just like the other girls have worked hard throughout the years and I feel like we're almost bringing it home for everyone."

The last time the Tigers lost a set was back on September 19th against Musselman. From then on out the Tigers swept every game the remainder of the season through the championship. Chloe Turner was happy that her team's hard work finally paid off.

"I'm in shock, this means everything to me. I've wanted it since I was a freshman. It means everything to me … We've been working really hard for this -- really hard."

This is the Tigers first state championship since 2003.