Thai protesters rally again, promoting a diversity of causes

BANGKOK (AP) — Pro-democracy protesters in Thailand have rallied again, promoting a diversity of causes and taking an opportunity to display their rejection of the country’s power structure directly to the monarch. Some 20 groups called the rally at Bangkok’s Democracy Monument under the name “Mob Fest” as the latest in a series of protests calling for significant reforms in government. Several thousand protesters turned their backs, put their hands in the air to display their three-finger protest gesture and sang the national anthem as King Maha Vajiralongkorn’s motorcade passed by. The protest movement is pursuing the issue of reforming the monarchy because it believes that it holds too much power and that change is the key to establishing true democracy