Trump putting democracy to the test after his loss to Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s been an election without precedent, as developments after Election Day have made clear. A sitting American president is trying to convince the people that they should not believe the numbers that clearly demonstrate the other candidate won. President Donald Trump is making unsupported claims of massive voting fraud, demanding recounts and calling for audits. It’s all an effort to discredit the outcome and, in the process, put democracy itself on trial. So far, the sweeping majority of Trump’s fellow Republicans are allowing him to play this out as Democrat Joe Biden prepares to assume the presidency come January.