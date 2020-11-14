Skip to Content

Wind Advisory from SUN 9:00 AM EST until SUN 7:00 PM EST

New
1:46 pm Weather AlertsWx Alert - Wyoming

Issued by National Weather Service – Charleston, WV

Wyoming County

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 7 PM EST SUNDAY…

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Portions of southeast Ohio, southwest Virginia,
northeast Kentucky and central, northeast, northern,
southeast, southern and western West Virginia.

* WHEN…From 9 AM to 7 PM EST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects,
including outdoor holiday decorations. Tree limbs could be blown
down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

wvvaweather

Related Articles

Skip to content