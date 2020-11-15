Beckley brings back ice skating rink

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) The ice skating rink at the Exhibition Coal Mine is back and for two weeks only.



The tourist hot spot will not be hosting Coaltown Christmas this year due to COVID-19. Instead, the ice skating rink will be open every day until December 6, with the exception of Thanksgiving Day.



The cost per hour is $7 for adults and $5 for children ages three through eleven.



According to Parks and Rec. Dir. Leslie Baker, the Exhibition Coal Mine will also have concessions for those looking for a holiday treat.



"It's out in the bright sunlight. Our weather is supposed to be nice. We're asking everyone to wear a mask. We want to do this in the safest possible way and still end the year on a cheerful note."



In addition to sanitizing the skates after each use, she said they have increased the size of the rink and are limiting the number of people on ice at the same time.



Baker asks visitors to wear a mask and gloves during their visit.