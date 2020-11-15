Biden’s beach hideaway has political sun shining on Rehoboth

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, is a resort town that’s known known for Atlantic waves that are sometimes surfable, as well as fresh-cut French fries and a mile wooden boardwalk that dates to the 1870s. It’s long prided itself on being the “Nation’s Summer Capital.” Now, it may soon sport a beach White House. President-elect Joe Biden owns a $2.7 million home with a swimming pool that overlooks Cape Henlopen State Park, is blocks from the ocean and a short drive from downtown Rehoboth Beach. He was there over the weekend on his first trip back as president-elect, and it caused quite a stir for supportive locals.