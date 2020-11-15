Bulgarian news agency chief Maxim Minchev dies at 67

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgarian journalist Maxim Minchev, who was at the helm of the Bulgarian news agency BTA, has passed away at 67. The agency did not state a cause of death, saying only that he died Sunday after a short illness. Other Bulgarian media said last week Minchev had been taken to the hospital with COVID-19 symptoms. Minchev worked as a radio journalist at Bulgarian national radio and Radio Free Europe before being appointed director-general of BTA in 2003. In 2016, he was elected secretary-general of the News Agencies World Congress and president of the Association of Balkan News Agencies.