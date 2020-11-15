‘Click it or ticket’ kicks off in W.Va.

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) With many making plans for holiday travel, law enforcement are taking extra precautions to keep people safe.



Until November 29, law enforcement statewide will be participating in their annual 'Click it or ticket' campaign. During that time, law enforcement will not only be ticketing seat belt violators, but also those who are transporting unrestrained children.



State Police in Beckley kicked off their campaign Saturday night at the same time as one of their DUI checkpoints in Beaver.



"It's better to go ahead and do it then not do it and regret what happens," said Trooper Logan Cox. "It's just a good habit to get into."



According to the West Virginia Highway Safety Program, an estimated 10 percent of drivers and passengers do not wear a seat belt. In 2018, unbuckled passengers accounted for nearly 10,000 deaths across the country.