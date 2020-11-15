Family member shares COVID-19 experience of inmate at Stevens Correctional Facility

MCDOWELL COUNTY, W. Va. (WVVA) - The Steven's Correctional Facility has seen an uptick in its number of COVID-19 cases.

WVVA spoke with state officials and the family of an inmate to see how those cases are being handled.

Terry Ashworth's son tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week, and Ashworth said his son raised some protocol concerns when they talked on the phone.

"He has been dreading getting COVID. There's no place there; it's like a big kennel, and he said the guards and stuff didn't have precautions like they should have... masks and gloves," Ashworth said. "Anyway, he did catch COVID. He tested positive. They had him in medic for maybe a day, and then they put him back in {his cell} yesterday."



Ashworth said his main concern is his son spreading the virus to other inmates. He said his son should have been quarantined immediately.

WVVA reached out to the West Virginia Division of Corrections for a comment. Because the Stevens Correctional Facility is staffed and run by McDowell County -- not the state -- the DCR could only share what it's done to support the facility.

"I don't think we can comment on any specific case, but the facility has been following the COVID response plan developed by the Division of Correction and Rehabilitation," Lawrence Messina, a communications director for the state, said. "From DCR's perspective, I can tell you that DCR has been assisting with the response, including... by having leadership on site to help oversee the response to ensure that they are following the protocols which have been proven successful in our facilities."

The facility, itself, directed all questions to the McDowell County Commission. But because it was the weekend, no one was in the office.

The state also reached out to the facility and forwarded WVVA information from the facility that said, in part, "that all positive inmates are being housed in two sections, to isolate them from the rest of the facility."

As for Ashworth, he said he just wants all the inmates to be treated as human beings.

"The guards that work there... they should have the right equipment to wear for their safeguard," Ashworth said. "They're just not following proper protocol from what I can see... from my point of view. I'm not there. I'm just telling you what my son has told me."