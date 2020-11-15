High winds knock out power to thousands in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — High winds have knocked out power to thousands of customers across West Virginia. Appalachian Power says on its website that more than 17,000 customers lost electricity in the state Sunday. Fayette and Marshall counties each had more than 4,000 homes and businesses without service. FirstEnergy says nearly 6,500 customers were without service Sunday afternoon. The National Weather Service said wind gusts of up to 50 mph were possible as a cold front moved through the state.