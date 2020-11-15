Lawsuit alleging abuse at former WVa school settled for $52M

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A lawsuit alleging widespread abuse at a now-closed northern West Virginia boarding school has been settled for $52 million. The lawsuit was filed by 29 students of the former Miracle Meadows School in Salem in 2017. News outlets report it was settled late last month. According to a statement from one of the law firms representing the plaintiffs, the abuse included students being chained and shackled to beds, sexually assaulted, starved and beaten. Miracle Meadows shut down after its state-recognized education status was revoked in August 2014. The school’s former director was sentenced in 2016 to six months in jail after pleading guilty to child neglect charges.