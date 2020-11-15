MERCER COUNTY: Bluefield High School and Princeton Primary School confirm individual COVID-19 cases

MERCER COUNTY, W. Va. (WVVA) - Two positive cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed by the Mercer County Public Schools, according to their Facebook page, with one case at Bluefield High School and the other case at Princeton Primary School.

The Mercer County Health Department has conducted contact tracing and all individuals who may have been exposed are currently under quarantine.

Deep cleaning of affected areas is currently undergoing completion.