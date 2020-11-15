SpaceX to launch Falcon 9 rocket from the Kennedy Space Center this evening

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WVVA) - SpaceX is planning on launching four astronauts this evening to the International Space Station via the Falcon 9 rocket at 7:27 P.M. EST.

The weather is reported to be 50-50, and if it stays clear and weather conditions appear good, the four astronauts will be launched via the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket (which holds the Crew Dragon capsule) from NASA's Kennedy Space Center.

The mission was first delayed due to engine problems, then delayed again due to bad weather, which forced a 24-hour delay for the launch.

SpaceX's founder, Elon Musk, is sidelined from the launch due to having mixed results from COVID-19 testing.

Vice President Mike Pence is expected to be at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida for the launch.

The four astronauts being launched into space are:

Shannon Walker , a physicist and current American astronaut.

, a physicist and current American astronaut. Mike Hopkins , a colonel in the United States Space Force and current NASA astronaut.

, a colonel in the United States Space Force and current NASA astronaut. Victor Glover , a Navy Commander and a rookie astronaut, this will be his first launch, and he will be the first African-American to stay in space for an extended period of time.

, a Navy Commander and a rookie astronaut, this will be his first launch, and he will be the first African-American to stay in space for an extended period of time. Soichi Noguchi, an astronaut from the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA)

The astronauts have named the capsule "Resilience" given all of the challenges in 2020.

From order of left to right: Shannon Walker, Victor Glover, Mike Hopkins, and Soichi Nuguchi.

The mission to the ISS will last about six months.

You can watch the launch of the Falcon 9 rocket by clicking this link, which will take you to the NASA YouTube page.