Law enforcement searching for kidnapped child in W.Va.

WEST VIRGINIA, W.Va. (WVVA) West Virginia State Police have issued a BOLO (be on the lookout) alert following the kidnapping of a 2-year-old boy who was last seen in New Martinsville, West Virginia.

According to the investigating officer with the New Martinsville Police Department, the case is believed to be linked to an abducted 2-year-old named De’montay George who is allegedly with his uncle, Kemontay Howell, 19.

As of 1:00 Sunday afternoon, Chief Cecil says their location was linked to the Charleston/Dunbar area.



The child is believed to be wearing a red and black outfit.



Right now, State Police are holding off on issuing an Amber Alert as they do not believe the child is in danger.



Anyone with information is urged to contact 911.