Staying windy and becoming chilly into tonight… A cold start to the work week is ahead

The strong cold front has passed the region, but we expect these strong and gusty winds to continue into the overnight hours. Winds will be sustained between 10-20 MPH, with gust up to 20-30 MPH through at least Monday morning.

A WIND ADVISORY remains in effect for Buchanan, McDowell, Wyoming, Raleigh, Fayette and Pocahontas counties until SUNDAY at 7 PM

A WIND ADVISORY remains in effect for Wythe, Tazewell, Bland, Giles, Mercer, Monroe, Summers and Greenbrier counties until MONDAY at 7 AM.

Take extra precautions on the roads and also continue to keep holiday decorations strapped down accordingly. Downed trees and sporadic power outages will remain a possibility through the evening and overnight Sunday.

Although the cold front has pushed to our east, there is colder air filtering in behind it. Temperatures will fall into the upper 20s and low-mid 30s Sunday night, allowing for a very chilly night.

High pressure will provide sunny and dry conditions for Monday, with winds calming down a good bit into the afternoon. However, temperatures will be cold. High temperatures into Monday afternoon will only rise into the 40s, with overnight lows falling into the upper 20s and low-mid 30s.

The cold air will be here for a good bit, but how long will this cold spell last? Details coming up in your full 10-day forecast tonight at 6 and 11.