Summers County nursing home reports spike in COVID-19 cases

HINTON, W.Va. (WVVA) West Virginia health officials are monitoring closely a rising number of COVID-19 cases inside a Summers County nursing facility.



New numbers released Friday by the West Virginia Dept. of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) show not only a spike in cases at the Summers Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hinton, but four deaths associated with the virus.



The nursing home has 28 active resident cases and two active staff cases.

According to a spokesperson for the West Virginia DHHR, the facility had an Infection Control Assessment completed on October 29, 2020. It showed the facility has a designated COVID unit with a separate entrance and exit, along with dedicated staff to that section of the facility.



The spokesperson also said the nursing home requested assistance at the end of October with testing and PPE resources which were provided.



The National Guard is also expected to conduct an airflow study.

The nursing home's Executive Director, Pamela Fink, released the following statement on Sunday in response to the outbreak:

"COVID-19 is rampant throughout West Virginia and is having a significant impact on skilled nursing centers. The elderly, and those with pre-existing conditions, are disproportionately affected by COVID-19.



As COVID-19 cases increase due to community spread, we all need to do our part by wearing facemasks properly, maintaining social distancing with those outside our immediate family and practice good hygiene by washing our hands or using hand sanitizer to slow down the spread.

Again, think of those with compromised immune systems in our centers, and in your own communities who may be affected more severely by COVID-19, and follow the guidelines provided by health officials.



Finally, our dedicated care teams have so much heart and are working around the clock to provide care for all our patients. We appreciate the well-wishes and support we have received from our community."



