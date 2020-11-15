Virginia teenager charged after high-speed chase on Beltway

SPRINGFIELD, Va. (AP) — Law enforcement authorities in Virginia say a teenager has been arrested and charged with drag racing following a chase on the Capital Beltway that reached speeds of more than 130 mph. Virginia State Police say a trooper saw a group of vehicles slow down to about 20 mph and line up as if preparing to drag race around 12:05 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 495. Three of the vehicles then sped off when the trooper pulled behind them. The 17-year-old Woodbridge boy eventually exited the Beltway and stopped after striking another vehicle and a brick column. He was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.