Wind Advisory from SUN 9:00 AM EST until SUN 7:00 PM EST

Wind Advisory from SUN 9:00 AM EST until SUN 7:00 PM ESTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Charleston, WV
Wyoming County
…WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM
EST THIS EVENING…
* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Portions of southeast Ohio, southwest Virginia,
northeast Kentucky and central, northeast, northern,
southeast, southern and western West Virginia.
* WHEN…From 9 AM this morning to 7 PM EST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects,
including outdoor holiday decorations. Tree limbs and even small
trees could be blown down, and a few power outages may result.
Driving high profile vehicles in a cross wind could be
difficult. the wind will be blowing mainly from the west to
southwest.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&