Wind Advisory from SUN 9:00 AM EST until SUN 7:00 PM EST

Issued by National Weather Service – Charleston, WV

McDowell County

…WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM

EST THIS EVENING…

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Portions of southeast Ohio, southwest Virginia,

northeast Kentucky and central, northeast, northern,

southeast, southern and western West Virginia.

* WHEN…From 9 AM this morning to 7 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects,

including outdoor holiday decorations. Tree limbs and even small

trees could be blown down, and a few power outages may result.

Driving high profile vehicles in a cross wind could be

difficult. the wind will be blowing mainly from the west to

southwest.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&