Wyoming County sheriff’s deputies making Christmas bright for kids in need

PINEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) The Wyoming County Sheriff's Dept. is working to make Christmas a little bit brighter for kids in need.



Deputies are currently collecting donations for their annual Shop with a Cop program.



This year, instead of shopping with the kids due to the pandemic, they'll be taking the kids' wish list to the store and making house deliveries.



Those interested in making a contribution may donate at their headquarters in Pineville, or at First Community Bank, or by mailing a check to P.O. Box 529, Pineville, W.Va. 24874.



"They've had a really rough year and this is just an extra way we can show our appreciation and give joy to the children," said Cpl. Tyler Sizemore.



The officers will go out on December 19 to deliver the presents.