2 young sisters found by themselves on Chicago street

8:40 am National news from the Associated Press

Police say two young sisters were found by themselves on the street in Chicago, prompting a search for their parents. The girls were identified by police as 5-year-old Kamariya and 1-year-old Chantel. Police say they were spotted about 10:30 p.m. Sunday in the city’s South Shore neighborhood and were taken to a hospital for observation. They were listed in good condition. Their full names weren’t immediately known. Investigators on Monday morning asked anyone with information about the girls to contact police.

Associated Press

