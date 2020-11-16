3 charged in WVa shooting that left 2 dead, 1 wounded

HANNAN, W.Va. (AP) — Police in West Virginia have charged three men in a shooting that left two people dead and a third wounded. News outlets report the shooting occurred Friday. Suspects Corey Turner of Barboursville, Dustin Lyons of Milton and Brandon Smith of Milton are being held at the Western Regional Jail in Barboursville. The Mason County Sheriff’s Office says Turner and Lyons were charged with accessory to first degree murder after the fact. Smith will face two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder. Police say Ivan Lambert was found dead at the home while Ricky Pickens died at a hospital. A third man remained hospitalized in critical condition.