Afghans welcome report on Australian troops’ alleged crimes

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan rights watchdog and a tribal leader are cautiously welcoming an Australian government report into suspected war crimes by special forces in Afghanistan, following a four-year investigation. After the publication of the report, a new investigative agency will build criminal cases against some soldiers who were in Afghanistan between 2005 and 2016. Afghanistan’s Independent Human Rights Commission says it provided at least 10 cases of alleged war crimes to Australian investigators. A tribal leader in the southern province where Australian forces were based says: “Justice must be served. … We cannot try them ourselves … we are in Afghanistan and they are in Australia.”