After Trump march: Arrests, accusations and COVID-19 fines

WASHINGTON (AP) — After a weekend with dozens of arrests and scattered clashes between supporters and opponents of President Donald Trump, both sides took to social media to accuse the other of instigating violence. Meanwhile, a long-standing D.C. bar stands in danger of losing its liquor license after becoming a haven for Trump supporters who refused to follow local COVID-19 restrictions. All told, 21 people were arrested, including one juvenile, for charges that included disorderly conduct, inciting violence and assault. Scattered clashes between supporters and opponents of Trump led to a series of brief but chaotic brawls that left several injured and one person with multiple stab wounds.