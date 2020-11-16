After Trump, will the presidency recede a bit for Americans?

WASHINGTON (AP) — You can adore Donald Trump or despise him. But there’s one thing it has been almost impossible to do with the president of the United States these past four years: ignore him. As another administration prepares to take the reins, it’s hard to imagine a Joe Biden presidency generating as much drama or commanding as much daily mindshare. Or have the Trump years forever changed the place the presidency occupies in American life and Americans’ lives? Only time will tell.