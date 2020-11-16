As virus mutes Dubai nightlife, Filipino bands feel the pain

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — As the coronavirus pandemic mutes Dubai’s live-music scene, the Filipino show bands that long have animated the city’s storied nightlife are being disproportionately squeezed. Many are out of work and out of money, struggling to survive in overcrowded dormitories at the mercy of employers. Others are trying to go home after losing their residency status. Those lucky enough to have gigs at reopened clubs find themselves in a new reality. With Dubai’s economy, built largely on tourism and hospitality, sliding into recession, no one has felt the pain more than the millions of low-paid migrant workers from Asia, Africa and elsewhere that have built up the region’s financial center.