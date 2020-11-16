Beckley DMV is Appointment Only until further notice due to COVID-19

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) – The Beckley DMV Regional Office will be operating by appointment only until further notice, due to some employees quarantining after a possible COVID-19 exposure which has resulted in reduced staff at the office.



Anyone needing immediate assistance is encouraged to do their transactions via the online services portal at dmv.wv.gov or at one of DMV's local kiosks if possible.



Kiosks in the Beckley area are located in the Kroger at Beckley Crossing and the Sheetz on North Eisenhower Drive.



Additionally, customers with a dealer or individual title work, vehicle registration renewals, and returned plates may utilize the drop box outside the Beckley DMV Regional Office.



If you can’t do your transactions online or at a kiosk, please consider visiting a nearby regional office, including Princeton, Kanawha City, Summersville, Logan, or Welch DMV Regional Offices.



For more information, or to make an appointment, please visit the DMV website.