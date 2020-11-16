Biden vows to strengthen economy despite exploding pandemic
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden is acknowledging that the nation is in a “dark” place but says his administration will strengthen the vulnerable economy despite the exploding pandemic.
Biden offered an optimistic assessment Monday of the next four years during a meeting with several business and labor leaders ahead of an afternoon economic address from his makeshift headquarters in Delaware.
He says, “To state the obvious, we seem to be turning a pretty dark corner now.” But he says, “I think we can do this.”
Biden has vowed to spend trillions to reinvigorate manufacturing, expand health care coverage and combat climate change, but his chief priority remains the coronavirus pandemic.
Coronavirus resources
- Click here for the latest CDC novel coronavirus resources and links.
- Track the COVID-19 globally using this map tracker here.
- You can view the latest Indiana COVID-19 numbers here.
- Track Ohio’s coronavirus numbers here.
- Need to get tested? Click here to find a testing site near you.
- You can catch up on the latest ABC21 coronavirus coverage here.
- Sign up here for the latest local, state and national news regarding COVID-19.
- Click here to sign up for ABC21 News and Weather Alerts