HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The 49ers will not make the trip to the Mountain State due to COVID-19 testing, according to a release.

Charlotte will now miss a third-straight contest due to COVID-19 related issues.

The two sides have said they will work with Conference USA to attempt to reschedule the game for a later date this season.

Rice is currently the next opponent on the Thundering Herd's schedule, Saturday, December 5.